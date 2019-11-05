Discussion
Mark Schnittman
Maker
Hey Product Hunters 👋 Owl Labs here! We’re on a mission to bring teams together for better work, no matter your location. And today, we’re thrilled to announce the launch of the Meeting Owl Pro. The Meeting Owl first-gen and Meeting Owl Pro are the only 360° camera, mic, speaker smart devices in-market today. How it works: While sitting in the center of a table, it uses vision and voice recognition to automatically shift the camera to focus on whoever is speaking. The result is a fully immersive experience for those who can’t be physically on-site, making everyone feel like they are in the same room. Both products are compatible with all popular video conferencing platforms (i.e. Zoom, Google Meet, Skype for Business, more) and accessible to nearly all businesses at a sub $1k price point. The products are also plug & play and enabled to connect to Wi-Fi, so updates can happen automatically with no drivers or downloads needed. Onto the tech specs... the Meeting Owl Pro 360° smart camera has an enhanced Owl Intelligence System(™), 2X sharper camera with 1080p resolution and 2X louder 360° in-room speaker. With the Meeting Owl Pro, customers can expect their meeting spaces to become increasingly intelligent over time with new smart integrations and capabilities, the first of those features being a new Smart Zooming functionality that identifies, locates, and magnifies the person speaking. Your meeting rooms are about to get a whole lot smarter. Follow us for more exciting business updates to come. Can’t wait to hear what you think! 🦉 Mark
