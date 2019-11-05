Log InSign up
360° smart video conferencing camera

Never have a bad video meeting again.
Owl Labs’ new 360° smart video conferencing camera is here. The Meeting Owl Pro uses smart tech, audio + visual cues and a WiFi based intelligence system to make you feel like you’re in the room, no matter your location.
The Meeting Owl Pro is twice as loud as the original and shoots 1080p videoDoes the Meeting Owl ring a bell? It was the first product to emerge from Owl Labs, a startup founded in 2014 by iRobot veterans Max Makeev and Mark Schnittman, who sought to develop a platform-agnostic autonomous alternative to conventional meeting room cameras.
Meet the Meeting Owl Pro, and Owl Labs' Smart Meeting Room ecosystem | ZDNetOwl Labs, maker of the Meeting Owl -- a smart all-in-one 360-degree video conferencing camera, mic array and speaker system -- has launched a more capable successor, the Meeting Owl Pro. Increased processing power and more 'smarts' in the new model will also enable extra functionality to be introduced in the shape of a Smart Meeting Room ecosystem through 2020.
Study: Remote Workers Are Happier, Stay in Their Jobs Longer, and Work More Hours Than On-Site EmployeesIn recent years, businesses increasingly have offered remote work arrangements to keep employees happy and productive. Now, a new study has quantified just how appreciative remote workers really are--and how much your company stands to benefit. Video conferencing company Owl Labs surveyed 1,200 U.S.
Hey Product Hunters 👋 Owl Labs here! We’re on a mission to bring teams together for better work, no matter your location. And today, we’re thrilled to announce the launch of the Meeting Owl Pro. The Meeting Owl first-gen and Meeting Owl Pro are the only 360° camera, mic, speaker smart devices in-market today. How it works: While sitting in the center of a table, it uses vision and voice recognition to automatically shift the camera to focus on whoever is speaking. The result is a fully immersive experience for those who can’t be physically on-site, making everyone feel like they are in the same room. Both products are compatible with all popular video conferencing platforms (i.e. Zoom, Google Meet, Skype for Business, more) and accessible to nearly all businesses at a sub $1k price point. The products are also plug & play and enabled to connect to Wi-Fi, so updates can happen automatically with no drivers or downloads needed. Onto the tech specs... the Meeting Owl Pro 360° smart camera has an enhanced Owl Intelligence System(™), 2X sharper camera with 1080p resolution and 2X louder 360° in-room speaker. With the Meeting Owl Pro, customers can expect their meeting spaces to become increasingly intelligent over time with new smart integrations and capabilities, the first of those features being a new Smart Zooming functionality that identifies, locates, and magnifies the person speaking. Your meeting rooms are about to get a whole lot smarter. Follow us for more exciting business updates to come. Can’t wait to hear what you think! 🦉 Mark
