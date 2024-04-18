Launches
This is the latest launch from beams
See beams’s 2 previous launches →
Meeting Muse by beams
Identify ineffective meetings and make them meaningful
Are you also tired of unnecessary meetings? Identify non-value adding meetings and receive suggestions how to optimize them. Let's ensure your team's valuable time is spent where it matters most.
Launched in
Productivity
Meetings
Remote Work
by
beams
About this launch
beams
Menu bar app to mindfully navigate your workday
94
reviews
2.0K
followers
Meeting Muse by beams by
beams
was hunted by
Jana Schellong
in
Productivity
,
Meetings
,
Remote Work
. Made by
Jana Schellong
,
Mihri Minaz
,
Emrah Bayraktaroglu
,
Oya
,
Yasemin Çökmez
and
Ekin Abalıoğlu
. Featured on April 26th, 2024.
beams
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 94 users. It first launched on December 12th, 2022.
Upvotes
42
Comments
13
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
