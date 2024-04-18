Launches
Meeting Muse by beams

Identify ineffective meetings and make them meaningful

Free
Are you also tired of unnecessary meetings? Identify non-value adding meetings and receive suggestions how to optimize them. Let's ensure your team's valuable time is spent where it matters most.
Launched in
Productivity
Meetings
Remote Work
beams
About this launch
beams
Meeting Muse by beams by
beams
was hunted by
Jana Schellong
in Productivity, Meetings, Remote Work. Made by
Jana Schellong
Mihri Minaz
Emrah Bayraktaroglu
Oya
Yasemin Çökmez
and
Ekin Abalıoğlu
. Featured on April 26th, 2024.
beams
is rated 4.9/5 by 94 users. It first launched on December 12th, 2022.
