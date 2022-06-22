Products
Meetinch Lite
Ranked #15 for today
Meetinch Lite
Effective meetings effortlessly
Meetinch Lite is a go-to tool for every meeting attendee who wants to create meeting notes in the most user-friendly way possible. Create notes for yourself or collaborate with colleagues, Meetinch Lite will make meetings joyful and effective.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Notes
,
Meetings
by
Meetinch Lite
About this launch
was hunted by
Kristaps Vergins
in
Productivity
,
Notes
,
Meetings
. Made by
Kristaps Vergins
. Featured on June 22nd, 2022.
Meetinch Lite
is not rated yet. This is Meetinch Lite's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Daily rank
#15
Weekly rank
#37
