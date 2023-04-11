Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from MeetGeek
See MeetGeek’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
MeetGeek - AI Meeting Minutes
MeetGeek - AI Meeting Minutes
AI-generated summary for your Zoom, Teams, and GMeet calls
Visit
Upvote 43
30% OFF for 6 months
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Get a personalised meeting recap delivered to your inbox immediately after the call ends. Automatically transform an hour-long meeting into a quick summary with topics, clickable highlights, and action items to quickly navigate the recording.
Launched in
Productivity
Notes
Meetings
+2 by
MeetGeek
Amplitude for Startups
Ad
Tools to demystify product-market fit designed for startups
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
MeetGeek
Auto record, summarize and share key insights from meetings
61
reviews
67
followers
Follow for updates
MeetGeek - AI Meeting Minutes by
MeetGeek
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Productivity
,
Notes
,
Meetings
. Made by
Dan Huru
,
Raluca Ştefania Trofin
,
Alexandru-Ionut Mindru
,
Iulian Gheorghe
,
Marco Ceruti
and
Darya Nazarava
. Featured on April 19th, 2023.
MeetGeek
is rated
5/5 ★
by 61 users. It first launched on September 21st, 2021.
Upvotes
43
Comments
14
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report