Discussion
Lenni Soenke
Hunter
Hi Everyone, My name is Lenni and I am one of the builders of Meeter. We built this app after experiencing the struggle of having several different Zoom/Hangouts/Webex/etc. meetings, distributed over several calendars and having to search the meeting notes for a link each time. Thus, we made it our mission to make it easier for people to hop in and out of calls without the usual stress. On top of this, we also make reaching out to your colleagues easier and thus built the capability to "speed dial" your favorite contacts, directly from the menu bar. Let us know what you think! We are always open for feedback :)
