Home
→
Product
→
Meet Millie
Ranked #8 for today
Meet Millie
Your AI dating assistant to get 100% response rate on Tinder
Getting out of the game is not easy on dating apps. The first impression makes it all. Meet Millie gives you the perfect pickup line, customized to your crush's interests.
Launched in
Dating
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Meet Millie
About this launch
Meet Millie
Your AI dating assistant to get 100% response rate on Tinder
Meet Millie by
Meet Millie
was hunted by
Thomas Agarate
in
Dating
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Thomas Agarate
and
Marc Lou
. Featured on January 18th, 2023.
Meet Millie
is not rated yet. This is Meet Millie's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
3
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#121
