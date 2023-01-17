Products
Meet Millie
Ranked #8 for today

Meet Millie

Your AI dating assistant to get 100% response rate on Tinder

Getting out of the game is not easy on dating apps. The first impression makes it all. Meet Millie gives you the perfect pickup line, customized to your crush's interests.
Launched in Dating, SaaS, Artificial Intelligence by
Meet Millie
About this launch
Meet Millie
Meet Millie - Your AI dating assistant to get 100% response rate on Tinder
Meet Millie by
Meet Millie
was hunted by
Thomas Agarate
in Dating, SaaS, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Thomas Agarate
and
Marc Lou
. Featured on January 18th, 2023.
Meet Millie
is not rated yet. This is Meet Millie's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
3
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#121