Meet Enhancement Suite Pro

Thanks for posting @robjama ! We built Google Meet Enhancement Suite to solve some of the pains and frustrations we were having with Google Meet. In the month that followed we learned that problems are never experienced by just one person . In this case, it turned out to be more than 100,000 people who were simply trying to make their new work-from-home situation a little easier. Meet Pro is designed for those Google Meet power users – with over 10 features, Meet Pro makes Google Meet more like Zoom. Here’s a highlight of some of the new features included in Meet Pro: 🖼 Picture-In-Picture 🌃 Dark Mode ✨ Transparent bottom bar 🔇 Mute All Participants 🔛 Auto-full Screen If you’re spending more time using Google Meet while working from home, we’d love for you to try out Meet Pro and let us know your thoughts! 🚨For Product Hunt folks we’re offering 20% off, forever, on any of our Meet Pro plans using the discount code MeetProPH 🚨 We plan to continue building new features for Meet Pro, with new releases every month. If you have any feature suggestions, please leave them in the comments below! Here’s a taste of what we have coming next: • Automatically go to current Meet tab • Mirrored videos • Quick emoji responses in chat • Remove all participants So here's my question for you – what style do you prefer to take your video calls in? 👇🏻
