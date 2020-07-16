  1. Home
Google Meet, with super powers ⚡️ Meet Enhancement Suite Pro adds over 10 new features that helps make Google Meet a little more like Zoom – including picture-in-picture, dark mode, transparent bar, and more!
Add some of Zoom's best features to Google MeetGoogle Meet is Google's answer to Zoom, but it's missing a few features. Meet Enhancement Suite is a free Chrome extension that adds a few of these features to Google Meet: push-to-talk, a grid view, and the ability to leave your camera and microphone off when first joining a...
How to pimp Google Meet to give it Zoom's best featuresZoom may have emerged as the poster child for video conference apps during the coronavirus pandemic, but being thrust aggressively into the spotlight has not come without its issues for the company, most recently nagging questions regarding privacy.
Thanks for posting @robjama ! We built Google Meet Enhancement Suite to solve some of the pains and frustrations we were having with Google Meet. In the month that followed we learned that problems are never experienced by just one person . In this case, it turned out to be more than 100,000 people who were simply trying to make their new work-from-home situation a little easier. Meet Pro is designed for those Google Meet power users – with over 10 features, Meet Pro makes Google Meet more like Zoom. Here’s a highlight of some of the new features included in Meet Pro: 🖼 Picture-In-Picture 🌃 Dark Mode ✨ Transparent bottom bar 🔇 Mute All Participants 🔛 Auto-full Screen If you’re spending more time using Google Meet while working from home, we’d love for you to try out Meet Pro and let us know your thoughts! 🚨For Product Hunt folks we’re offering 20% off, forever, on any of our Meet Pro plans using the discount code MeetProPH 🚨 We plan to continue building new features for Meet Pro, with new releases every month. If you have any feature suggestions, please leave them in the comments below! Here’s a taste of what we have coming next: • Automatically go to current Meet tab • Mirrored videos • Quick emoji responses in chat • Remove all participants So here's my question for you – what style do you prefer to take your video calls in? 👇🏻
