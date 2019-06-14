Log InSign up
Meesho

Start your business from home with zero investment

Meesho helps in connecting wholesale suppliers who sell trending products like Selfie kurtis, Pom pom Sarees, Surat Sarees, Silk Sarees, Jaipuri bedsheets, Home decor, beauty products, jewellery, etc., that are popular with the customers.
Briefing: Facebook Invests in Indian Social Ecommerce App MeeshoFacebook has invested in Indian social-ecommerce app Meesho, the companies said, without disclosing the value of the deal. This is Facebook's first investment in India.Meesho is a middleman between sellers and buyers of goods on social media sites. It helps sellers procure goods from manufacturers.
Aaron O'Leary
Congrats on the recent investment by facebook @sanjeev_barnwal and team!
