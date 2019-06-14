Ask
Meesho
Meesho
Start your business from home with zero investment
Android
E-Commerce
Meesho helps in connecting wholesale suppliers who sell trending products like Selfie kurtis, Pom pom Sarees, Surat Sarees, Silk Sarees, Jaipuri bedsheets, Home decor, beauty products, jewellery, etc., that are popular with the customers.
Featured
an hour ago
Briefing: Facebook Invests in Indian Social Ecommerce App Meesho
Facebook has invested in Indian social-ecommerce app Meesho, the companies said, without disclosing the value of the deal. This is Facebook's first investment in India.Meesho is a middleman between sellers and buyers of goods on social media sites. It helps sellers procure goods from manufacturers.
Discussion
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Congrats on the recent investment by facebook
@sanjeev_barnwal
and team!
an hour ago
