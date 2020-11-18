discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Carla Sebban
Maker
Thank you @nikkielizdemere for hunting us! Hello Product Hunters 🙌🏼 We're very excited to launch MeeroDrop today, a file sharing platform that goes beyond basic transfers, dedicated to creative professionals (but no need to worry, you'll find it helpful as well 😉). You may be thinking - ok, what's new about cloud sharing? It's cloud sharing made easy, efficient, visual, customized.... and unlimited. We know most creators use WeTransfer or Dropbox to share and review their work. We wanted to bring something new to enhance their daily sharing experience, to help them save time and collaborate more efficiently. MeeroDrop makes it easier for creators and clients to work together Here's how it works. - Think unlimited. Upload your files to create a customized sharing space (we'll call it a Drop) that you'll share with your guests. One space, for one project, the time you need, to centralize your work in one place. No capacity limit. - Think collaboration made easy. Let your guests use your space freely - adding files, comments or likes. No account needed. Save them precious time with online previews of your files. And give your work the creative exposure it deserves. - Think customized. Adapt each space to your project or guests, adding a cover picture and a title to your Drop. Make it tailored and showcase your brand. And the cherry on top... it's simple and free (for now at least 😃)! It's only the beginning - new features are on their way... and we'd be more than happy to talk about them with you. We hope MeeroDrop will soon become your go to tool when it comes to sharing files and visual assets. It all starts with a Drop - so give it a try and create your first Drop! We'd love to get your first impressions and feedback, it will definitely help us shape MeeroDrop's future. From Paris with love ❤️ Carla PS: We're currently working on a premium version of MeeroDrop for creative teams... Feel free to reach out if you want to know more and benefit from a special PH treat!
Share
With MeeroDrop, you can create sharing spaces to send files and centralize your assets in one place - for free, with no capacity limit. Each sharing space is a visual gallery in which assets can be directly previewed online, making it easy to review and comment files. It's intuitive and no account is needed.