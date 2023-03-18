Products
Home
→
Product
→
Meenpin
Ranked #16 for today
Meenpin
Chrome extension helps user to add note on the screen
Note Mennpin extension helps the user to set any note on any position on the screen
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
by
Meenpin
About this launch
Meenpin
chrome extension helps user to add note on the screen
0
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
Meenpin by
Meenpin
was hunted by
Amr Dessouki
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
. Made by
Amr Dessouki
. Featured on March 20th, 2023.
Meenpin
is not rated yet. This is Meenpin's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
2
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#12
