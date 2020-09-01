  1. Home
  2.  → Medoptic from Immertec

Medoptic from Immertec

Real-time surgical training in 3D VR

Medoptic from Immertec is a fully immersive 3D, VR surgical training platform that allows surgeons to virtually scrub into a live procedure from their home or office through a VR headset.
Erik Maltais and Immertec are seeing VR medical training become 'essential' - Tampa Bay Business JournalEditor's note: Small business leaders in Tampa Bay and across the U.S. are grappling with hard decisions that seemed unthinkable just six weeks ago. In the first of an ongoing series, small business owners share their journeys navigating coronavirus. As the coronavirus pandemic wages war on jobs, funding possibilities and overall morale, Erik Maltais finds himself in an unlikely position: success.
Immertec makes hires from Apple, Microsoft, Magic Leap - Tampa Bay Business Journal2020 has been a good year for Tampa-based VR healthtech company Immertec. It's a strong statement, especially as many other startups across the nation have undergone huge layoffs or shuttered completely as the novel coronavirus pandemic swept the nation. But the year began with founder Erik Maltais snagging a deal with USF CAMLS, bookended by two $6 million funding raises.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
38 Reviews5.0/5
Erik Maltais
Maker
CoFounder, CEO of IMMERTEC
So I read this Quora post that said if I launch my product on on this website and people upvote it than VC will make it rain 💰 and we will get ALLLLLL the customers. I tend to believe everything I read on Quora. It's an extremely credible source with experts answering from around the world. If anyone asks, I also approve of the cat in the Product Hunt logo. So with that said. Smash the vote button so not to destroy my Quora paradigm. Kindly, Erik M Maltais CEO and CoFounder of Immertec, ever seeking your approval.
Upvote (33)
Share
April Caldwell
🎈
Founder and CEO of fayVen
@erik_maltais let’s make it rain!
Upvote
Share
Amber OsborneFounder, Miss Destructo
I recently got to check out this product in action and love the easy to use, real time presence and immersion it brings to what normally can be a time consuming but vital task for busy doctors and students.
Upvote (19)
Share
Erik Maltais
Maker
CoFounder, CEO of IMMERTEC
@missdestructo We were happy to demo the tech with you the other day and really appreciate you support with our launch. Looking forward to further conversations.
Upvote (3)
Share
David Williams
🎈
This product and its platform is a game-changer. At LEVO Health, deals come across our desk every day, and this is by far one of the coolest products I’ve ever seen.
Upvote (15)
Share
Erik Maltais
Maker
CoFounder, CEO of IMMERTEC
@new_user_245c3bfdfe Thanks David, grateful to have an amazing marketing team like yours behind our product.
Upvote (3)
Share
Jason WarnkeManaging Director, Accenture
I have been impressed by Erik and his stellar team from @Immertec from the very start. I knew from the moment I first experienced their breakthrough technology that this would be big. I love how hard this team works, listens and acts on feedback and stays laser focused in their pursuit of changing the surgical training space...kudos to the team!
Upvote (12)
Share
Erik Maltais
Maker
CoFounder, CEO of IMMERTEC
@immertec @jwarnke As always grateful for the support Jason. Very proud of our team. They do work tirelessly to provide a way for physicians to learn innovative procedures and devices without so much time away from their families, patients and practices.
Upvote (1)
Share
jen consalvoCo-CEO, Established
Immertec made it to the Top 5 at our 2019 Startup of the Year competition - incredible team and product. They have our vote!
Upvote (12)
Share
Erik Maltais
Maker
CoFounder, CEO of IMMERTEC
@noreaster We are grateful for SOTY and Established. What a great event. We are proud to make the top 5 for 2019!
Upvote (2)
Share