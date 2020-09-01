Medoptic from Immertec

Erik Maltais and Immertec are seeing VR medical training become 'essential' - Tampa Bay Business Journal Editor's note: Small business leaders in Tampa Bay and across the U.S. are grappling with hard decisions that seemed unthinkable just six weeks ago. In the first of an ongoing series, small business owners share their journeys navigating coronavirus. As the coronavirus pandemic wages war on jobs, funding possibilities and overall morale, Erik Maltais finds himself in an unlikely position: success.