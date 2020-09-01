Medoptic from Immertec

discussion
Erik Maltais
MakerCoFounder, CEO of IMMERTEC
So I read this Quora post that said if I launch my product on on this website and people upvote it than VC will make it rain 💰 and we will get ALLLLLL the customers. I tend to believe everything I read on Quora. It's an extremely credible source with experts answering from around the world. If anyone asks, I also approve of the cat in the Product Hunt logo. So with that said. Smash the vote button so not to destroy my Quora paradigm. Kindly, Erik M Maltais CEO and CoFounder of Immertec, ever seeking your approval.
@erik_maltais let’s make it rain!
I recently got to check out this product in action and love the easy to use, real time presence and immersion it brings to what normally can be a time consuming but vital task for busy doctors and students.
@missdestructo We were happy to demo the tech with you the other day and really appreciate you support with our launch. Looking forward to further conversations.
This product and its platform is a game-changer. At LEVO Health, deals come across our desk every day, and this is by far one of the coolest products I’ve ever seen.
@new_user_245c3bfdfe Thanks David, grateful to have an amazing marketing team like yours behind our product.
I have been impressed by Erik and his stellar team from @Immertec from the very start. I knew from the moment I first experienced their breakthrough technology that this would be big. I love how hard this team works, listens and acts on feedback and stays laser focused in their pursuit of changing the surgical training space...kudos to the team!
Immertec made it to the Top 5 at our 2019 Startup of the Year competition - incredible team and product. They have our vote!
@noreaster We are grateful for SOTY and Established. What a great event. We are proud to make the top 5 for 2019!
Share
