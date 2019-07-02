Deals
Medium Code Highlighter
Simple & easy syntax highlighting for Medium articles.
Chrome Extensions
Developer Tools
Chrome extension adding
code syntax highlighting
to
Medium articles
.
Forget those black-on-gray blobs of code!
Highlight
theme switchable
on-the-fly.
Works on all Medium articles,
regardless of domain
(i.e. medium.com, medium.xyz.org, foobar.com, etc.).
