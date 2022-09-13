Products
Home
→
Product
→
Medflix
Medflix
The best live talks in medicine
Visit
Upvote 7
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Medflix is a virtual auditorium for the medical world. Doctors and medical students can discover premium live talks by the world's best teachers and practitioners in Medicine.
Launched in
Medical
,
Online Learning
,
Health
by
Medflix
About this launch
Medflix
The best live talks in Medicine
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
Medflix by
Medflix
was hunted by
Lakshay Chotiya
in
Medical
,
Online Learning
,
Health
. Made by
Lakshay Chotiya
,
Rohan M Desai
and
Shubham Bansal
. Featured on September 13th, 2022.
Medflix
is not rated yet. This is Medflix's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
#26
Week rank
#56
