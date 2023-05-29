Products
Medera
Access a multidisciplinary care team in a single journey
Visit
Upvote 6
One session free
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Medera is mobile based online multidisciplinary care team in a single journey
Launched in
Health
by
Medera
About this launch
Medera
Access a multidisciplinary care team in a single journey
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
Medera by
Medera
was hunted by
Fahad Alsehami
in
Health
. Made by
Fahad Alsehami
and
Hassan Alshehri
. Featured on June 28th, 2023.
Medera
is not rated yet. This is Medera's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report