🎉Hey PH! Back in the day when I was building mobile games, we experienced so many epic moments that we could only capture as screenshots. We kept thinking: "I wish I could have recorded that!" We couldn't find good solutions at the time, so we set out to build a Megacool.co: a GIF recorder that runs in the background of your game, detects highlights, and allows you to share them post-game. It works great, but the challenge we faced with Megacool was that game studios had to implement our SDK to be able to allow their users to share. As anyone in the SDK space knows: game developers hate to integrate SDKs. This made the adoption cycle slow and most games have yet to give their players the option to easily capture and share their highlights. Fast forward to last October, we announced that Megacool.co had been acquired by Medal.tv. Medal.tv allows PC gamers to constantly record their game and capture their best highlights with only one click. Today, the Medal Game Recorder is launched for Android users. This recorder app does just what I had wished for back in my Fun Run game dev days. We look forward to seeing all your best gaming moments! 🙌 Aurora
👋 Dear Product Hunt community! As a mobile gaming creator, I found myself recording hours and hours of gameplay to save maybe 10 minutes of usable footage. This has been easy to do on your PC but we've never had a simple way to capture a single moment from mobile. As former mobile gaming developers, content creators, and gamers we knew this had to be built: A lightweight app that automatically detects and starts recording the moment a game is launched. A floating button allows the user to save their best moments with one tap. Today, I'm excited to launch the Medal Game Recorder - which does just that. The app also syncs with your https://Medal.tv account so both your pc and mobile clips can exist in the same place with minimal effort on the users behalf. Medal Game Recorder for Android is available worldwide on all Android 9 and Android 10 devices, supports most popular Android games, including Call of Duty, Minecraft, Roblox, PUBG Mobile, Fortnite, Brawl Stars, Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, Pokemon Go, and more! We have some really cool features lined up for upcoming updates, but would also love to hear your thoughts, feedback and game requests: • Capture in-game and mic audio • Resize and lower the opacity of the floating button • Change the clip length between 15 - 120 seconds • Change FPS between 24 - 60fps • Automatically upload clips when your done gaming • and more supported games! Cheers, Brandon (PM, Medal Game Recorder)
