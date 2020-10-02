discussion
Aurora
MakerCOO @Medal.tv/Co-Founder @megacool.co
👋 Hey PH community, we're really excited to share big news from us today: In the last year that Medal has been in alpha, we’ve grown into a massive platform that millions of you use every time you game. Today we’re announcing the next stage for the platform — Medal 2.0 🖥 The Medal UI has been redesigned from the ground up to bring you a cohesive experience between all of our products. Now, searching for clips, chatting with friends, and checking out trends is more intuitive and streamlined than ever. 🔎 Search was also given a major upgrade. You can now search for Topics, Hashtags, Users, Games, and Clips on Medal. Need to hone in your search even further? We've also added sort filters to help you find exactly what you're looking for. 📹 Video settings have also been drastically increased. Now you can record up to 144 FPS, up to 100 Mb/s bitrate, and in 4k. 👯♀️ Connecting with friends has never been easier with your newly designed Medal profile. Your friends can view all of your social connections and latest clip in the banner just by clicking your name. 🕹 Free record mode is here! If you know something is going to happen in a game, simply hold down your clip hotkey and release it to start recording, and repeat long-pressing your clip hotkey to stop recording. Perfect for montages, cutscenes and pre-planned videos! 📱 Clipping on mobile: Whether you’re gaming with XCloud, or playing native games on mobile, you can now clip all your moments regardless of where you play. .. And so much more! Read the full announcement here: https://medium.com/medal-tv/meda... We are so excited to share Medal 2.0 with the maker community here on Product Hunt and hear your feedback! Please chat with us here, or message us at https://twitter.com/Medal_TV
