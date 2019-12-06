Discussion
It's a side project that I made for myself since when I use my own mechanical keyboard at late night or in the office and my parents and my coworkers hate that alot, because the sound of the keyboard is very loud (especialy in quiet places). So if you are facing this issue just like me then this product is for you! - You can add more keyboard sound set by recording any sound you like and add them to this app with some easy steps. - Use your laptop keyboard or non-mechanical keyboard at work and still hear your loved sound. - Use this app as any purposes as you want (such as: demo for buyer about the keyboard sound before they buy it, custom any sound for any key...) If you find this interesting or have any idea, please let me know!
