Reviews
Discussion
Maker
Amit Kumar
MeasureTalk provides the measurement points of your body in a 3D view which is easy and interactive to use
UpvoteShare
Maker
MeasureTalk is the first in its type of Artificial Intelligence-based body measurement & cloth measurement app and 3D body measurement based application which gives benefits to individuals and industries belong to the Fashion and Textile industry to get the best fitting clothes in your closet with this App. It helps them to design proper wardrobes according to the height and weight of an individual. It is also beneficial for the people who are fitness freaks and want to keep their body size and growth to check out the progression in it.
UpvoteShare