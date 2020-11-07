Meantime Browser Plugin
Hej Hej 👋 I'm Will Sackfield, Founder of Meantime Technologies. I've made a browser plugin that detects the bias and fact checks any article you are reading, as well as sending you a weekly email telling you how biased your news consumption was. 📖 The Story: A while ago I realized that the news I was reading wasn’t giving me an accurate depiction of what was going on in the world, and the more I reviewed this problem the more I realized that its actually really hard for an individual to come up with an unbiased article on a particular story that is currently going on. In order to remedy this, I decided to make a product that would tell me the bias of any article I read, and give me options to see the story from other biased perspectives. That leaves me informed while still giving me the freedom to make up my own opinion. ⭐ Key Features: ✔️ Bias Detection: See the articles bias and other articles for the same story with different biases. ✔️ Weekly Emails: Receive an email every week showing you how biased your news consumption is, and any bad facts you may have been exposed to. ✔️ Fact Checks: Highlights any fact checks (true or false) in the article you are reading. ✔️ Report Facts: If you see something wrong in the article you are reading, you can request a fact check directly with Meantime. 🔧 How it works: ⚙️ Per Article Analysis: Meantime does not determine an articles bias based on the publisher, instead each article is analyzed with a model to determine its bias regardless of the publisher. ⚙️ Bias Spectrum: Bias is determined by a numerical scale, giving the users of this plugin the ability to see a very fine grained spectrum of biased takes. I would love it if you gave this a try and told me what you think, or any improvements you would make. Cheers.
@sackfield Incredible idea and amazing execution! Started using it and so far the experience has been great! If you don't mind me asking, I'm pretty curious about how fact-checking actually works. If you would be able to share any technical details or maybe point me to an article/blog post on the topic, that would be greatly appreciated. Cheers!
Great idea Will! This feels pretty timely for the current news cycles :) Looking forward to trying it.