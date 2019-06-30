Reviews
Discussion
Maker
Dani Olympi
Hey everyone! I'm excited to be launching Meals on Product Hunt. The app launched on the App Store in May, but it's this version that I'm proud of! Features: ---------- 🥑Select from a variety of meal plans, from common ones like Vegetarian or Vegan, to the more exotic Mediterranean or Nordic. 🍓View thousands of simple and delicious recipes specific to your chosen meal plan. 💚Recipes have their nutritional content and health score displayed to make dining decisions easy! 📚Learn how to eat well and get fit with informative guides! 🏆Unlock trophies for trying new recipes! The app was featured by Apple in May and received wonderful user feedback, which I took into account to make this version even better. If you have any feedback, please let me know! Dani
Upvote (1)Share
@daniolympi Looks amazing! Congrats on the launch! 🙌
Upvote (1)Share
Maker