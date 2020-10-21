Deals
Meadow Platform 2.0
Meadow Platform 2.0
Compliant Point of Sale for cannabis dispensaries
Robust & compliant point of sale software allows retail and delivery cannabis businesses to sell, track, organize, analyze, and reward within one integrated point-of-sale system.
Meadow launches a powerful mobile marketing tool for cannabis dispensaries
Meadow was once called the Amazon of weed. Now it's trying to be the Salesforce of weed, too. Meadow, the maker of a popular point of sale system for cannabis dispensaries, is today launching new tools for its clients. Called the Meadow Platform, it includes two key tools for dispensaries: a ...
