Ask
Ship
Makers
Jobs
Events
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Me v PMDD
Me v PMDD
Symptom tracking for premenstrual dysphoric disorder
Android
iPhone
+ 2
Me v PMDD makes symptom tracking for Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder incredibly simple with easy-to-read symptom graphs that can help you and your doctors understand and more effectively treat PMDD.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Reviews
Would you recommend Me v PMDD to a friend?
0
0
0
Discussion
Kirthika Soundararajan
Hunter
The only women's health app that doesn't focus on reproduction. The best out there for those who need to track their PMDD symptoms.
Upvote
Share
3 hours ago
Send