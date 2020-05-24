Deals
MDyna
MDyna
Markdown editor with Github Gist Sync
Writing Tools
Note
- Git Flavoured Markdown (GFM) support
- macOs + Windows + Linux
- Code syntax highlighting for several languages
- Tag notes with labels
- Organize cards through boards
- Github gist sync
- Export and export as .md files
32 minutes ago
David Morais
Maker
Looking for an offline use markdown notes app which also syncs your notes across devices ? MDyna is the cross-device solution for this !
12 hours ago
