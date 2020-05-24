  1. Home
Markdown editor with Github Gist Sync

- Git Flavoured Markdown (GFM) support
- macOs + Windows + Linux
- Code syntax highlighting for several languages
- Tag notes with labels
- Organize cards through boards
- Github gist sync
- Export and export as .md files
David Morais
David Morais
Maker
Looking for an offline use markdown notes app which also syncs your notes across devices ? MDyna is the cross-device solution for this !
