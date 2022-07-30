Products
MD Vinyl
MD Vinyl
Vinyl widgets for Apple Music & Spotify
Visit
A beautifully designed widget for Apple Music & Spotify.
It syncs the songs you're playing in the Music app to display in the widget.
Launched in
iOS
,
Music
,
Spotify
by
MD Vinyl
About this launch
MD Vinyl by
MD Vinyl
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
iOS
,
Music
,
Spotify
. Made by
61
and
MD Studio
. Featured on July 31st, 2022.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#176
