In just 4 days Avenger: Endgame will premiere in Los Angeles, the sequel to Avengers: Infinity wars, and the end of a saga that will total 22 films. I couldn't be more excited. MCU Movies started as a simple one page website in 2017, an easy way to keep track of the movies in the MCU and keep an eye on the upcoming movies in the franchise. I've continued to grow the site as the my interest in the MCU continued to grow. Movie information is collected from TheMovieDB (https://www.themoviedb.org), and the news is manually curated from many popular movie websites using Filtered (https://filtered.fyi). Endgame isn't the end of the MCU however, with another 7 movies planned and more in the works. There is a long future for MCU Movies!
