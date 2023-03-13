Products
MCQGPT
An AI-powered, daily MCQ game
Stay informed and compete with MCQGPT's AI-powered daily MCQ game. Answer unique ChatGPT-generated multiple-choice questions on a variety of topics and keep learning with fresh ones every day. Challenge yourself now!
Launched in
Indie Games
,
Free Games
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
MCQGPT
About this launch
MCQGPT
An AI-powered, Daily MCQ Game
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
MCQGPT by
MCQGPT
was hunted by
Zhongliang Wang
in
Indie Games
,
Free Games
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Zhongliang Wang
. Featured on March 16th, 2023.
MCQGPT
is not rated yet. This is MCQGPT's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#38
Week rank
#196
