  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → MCQGPT
MCQGPT

MCQGPT

An AI-powered, daily MCQ game

Free
Stay informed and compete with MCQGPT's AI-powered daily MCQ game. Answer unique ChatGPT-generated multiple-choice questions on a variety of topics and keep learning with fresh ones every day. Challenge yourself now!
Launched in Indie Games, Free Games, Artificial Intelligence by
MCQGPT
About this launch
MCQGPT
MCQGPTAn AI-powered, Daily MCQ Game
MCQGPT by
MCQGPT
was hunted by
Zhongliang Wang
in Indie Games, Free Games, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Zhongliang Wang
. Featured on March 16th, 2023.
MCQGPT
is not rated yet. This is MCQGPT's first launch.
