mClassic
mClassic
The First Plug & Play Graphics Processor
Crowdfunding
Tech
+ 1
mClassic Makes Every Video Game & Stream Better.
✅ Better Graphics
✅ Better Pixels
✅ Better Gameplay
Featured
5 minutes ago
mClassic 'Plug & Play' GPU Looks to Modernize Retro Consoles
Game companies often peddle in nostalgia. They re-release classic titles, revisit long-running franchises, and even remake decades-old consoles. But these experiences are rarely as good as we remember them, and that's why Marseille Inc is crowdfunding the mClassic, which it called "the first plug and play graphics processor."
Marseille's mClassic reviewed - The Tech Report
Can an HDMI cable or adapter improve video quality output over HDMI? That sounds insane when you talk about a pristine digital signal. I thought the same thing when Marseille offered me a chance to review the mClassic. I'm TR's resident console peasant, so of course I said yes.
MClassic console 'graphics processor' review - It actually works
When I first got the press release for the MClassic "game console graphics processor" from Marseille, I was skeptical. The MClassic is an HDMI dongle that you connect to the back of your gaming device, and Marseille claims it will give you better visuals. This brought back memories of gold-plated HDMI cables from Monster.
