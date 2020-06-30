Discussion
Since its inception, perpetual contracts have become one of the most popular ways of trading cryptocurrencies, attaining trading volumes more than twice as that of the spot market. However, the current centralized approach lacks transparency. A decentralized approach will provide a trustless and transparent way to trade perpetual contracts. We are thrilled to officially launch the first decentralized ETH perpetual contract today. The most unique and innovative part about our ETH-PERP contract is the introduction of the AMM (Automated Market Maker), which generates the funding rate, provides on-chain liquidity, and ensures complete decentralization. Here are some specifications for our perpetual contract: Trading pair: ETH-PERP Leverage: up to 10x Transaction fee: Maker = -0.025%, Taker = 0.075% Funding rate: up to 0.4% Initial Margin: 10% Maintenance Margin: 7.5% To ensure MCDEX becomes a truly DeFi platform, both the software and the governance should be fully decentralized. In order to better implement decentralized governance, we plan to issue a platform token — the MCB. Our fund product, MCFund, is built for investors lacking the knowledge to trade perpetual contracts; MCFund simplifies the process by enabling users to invest by depositing their assets in the fund. Bots and social traders will act as fund managers by providing trading strategies.
I like the roadmap - their structured product - the MCFund makes it relentlessly easy for anyone to invest in DeFi/Perpetual contracts without having the capability to trade perpetuals.
