discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Rashiq
Maker
work @yelp. prev @mckinsey @microsoft.
Lmao so this actually works - I spent an evening biking around every mcdonald's location in berlin and each time the status of the machine matched up with the result i got back from the api
Share
Siddharth SharmaOn a quest to build stupid stuff
I love this!
Share
Rashiq
Maker
work @yelp. prev @mckinsey @microsoft.
@siddharth_sharma8 ❤️
Share
Rogério Moreira
Would love to read more about the story behind this @rashiq
Share
Ryan Yue
this is so great!
Share
Rashiq
Maker
work @yelp. prev @mckinsey @microsoft.
@ryan_yue1 thank you ryan! <3
Share
Justin Kuang
:) can't get tricked by McD ever again
Share
Rashiq
Maker
work @yelp. prev @mckinsey @microsoft.
@justin_kuang 🍦
Share
Hunting down comments...