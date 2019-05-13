A macOS menubar app for podcasts. Inspired by PodcastMenu but for more general purpose. You can
* Browse/search podcasts from different regions and categories
* Notification for podcast updates
Reviews
Discussion
Peng LvMaker@rebornix
The first moment when I saw PodcastMenu, I think that's the right podcast player I want on my macOS menu bar. However it only serves Overcast while I use quite a few different podcast player on iOS so I wrote mCast. Once Apple releases and matures Marzipan, its in-house podcast player, Castro, Overcast, etc, etc will be available on macOS, either as a desktop app or a menubar app. You may ask why you write this app from scratch, well, it's simply because how the iOS UX will be translated to macOS is still unknown/not-defined yet. I'd love to hear your opinions on this topic ;) The first version of mCast still have quite a few missing features but 1.1 is already on the way with * A better floating player. In 1.0 you can only play in the episode page, which is pretty limited. * Better playback control through media keys (keyboard, headset) * Bug fixes and performance improvement
