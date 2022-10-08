Products
Mazzroid
Ranked #7 for today
Mazzroid
Can you find your way out
Free
In a nutshell - you get into a maze and you collect points to survive. Mazzroid is an easy to play, retro styled abstract maze game. it is a hyper-casual game.
Launched in
Android
,
Indie Games
,
Free Games
+1 by
Mazzroid
Views by Airplane
About this launch
Mazzroid
can you find your way out
Mazzroid by
Mazzroid
was hunted by
Muhammad Wasir Huzaifa
in
Android
,
Indie Games
,
Free Games
. Made by
Muhammad Wasir Huzaifa
. Featured on October 9th, 2022.
Mazzroid
is not rated yet. This is Mazzroid 's first launch.
