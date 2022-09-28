Products
Maze | Relocation with Ease
Maze | Relocation with Ease
Maze, Helping you live the life you want, wherever it is
The Maze app is a self-management tool designed to guide anyone relocating to the UK through every step of the process. Its customizable checklist feature takes a newcomer through all the important steps needed to settle abroad.
Launched in
Android
,
Productivity
,
Moving & Storage
+1 by
About this launch
0
reviews
2
followers
was hunted by
Stephen Afam-Osemene
in
Android
,
Productivity
,
Moving & Storage
. Made by
Stephen Afam-Osemene
and
Juliet
. Featured on September 28th, 2022.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#24
Week rank
#122
