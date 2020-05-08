Maze Discovery
Get user insights early. Build better products.
#1 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
6 Reviews
Jonathan Widawski
Maker
Hi, Product Hunt community! Jonathan, co-founder of Maze here. Over the past two years, we've been working on bringing the user's voice back to the design process. By empowering product teams to collect insights at scale in minutes, we've changed the way companies think about user research from "something expensive and time-consuming" to something that's run on every sprint. Today, Maze Discovery gets us one step closer to making this vision a reality by enabling the collection of actionable insights and validation of ideas as early as possible so that product teams can make data-informed product decisions—even before the prototyping phase. Now, anyone in a product team can: - Run user research surveys - Validate ideas and concepts early - Test messaging and copy - Understand how users group information - Measure people's recall and first impressions All in one platform. We hope you like it. 💙 As with any beta, there are still some improvements to be made so we'd love to get your feedback. Email us at support@maze.design or leave a chat message. Let us know what you think in the comments below👇
Upvote (8)Share
@maze @widawskij congrats! I just tried it and the update really is massive! Even without a prototype I can just use Maze for questionnaires and surveys. I haven't touched the other features yet, but that alone is a-mazing. Also really nice to use and fast 👏
Upvote (2)Share
Maker
@graeme_fulton so happy to read this, looking forward to see what you're going to do with it!
UpvoteShare
Great work Maze team - looking forward to testing this out.
Maker
Thanks a lot @thisdickie, excited for you to try it out!
UpvoteShare
I really love Maze since the first time i saw & tested it. Such simple, clean & powerful tools! Gonna test it soon!
Amazing! I really could have used this in the past, but excited to have it now and for the future! Great product!
Tried it out and this is really easy to use! I could see buying targeted Facebook or Twitter ads and sending potential customers to a landing page with this embedded to validate startup/product ideas before the design stage.
Upvote (3)Share