Home
→
Product
→
Mayfair
Ranked #3 for today
Mayfair
The 4% APY business cash account
Free
Mayfair is the high yield cash account that earns you 4% APY on your business's cash. It takes less than 10 minutes to set up, integrates with your existing bank, and has unlimited free transfers.
Launched in
Web App
,
Fintech
,
Tech
by
Mayfair
Asana
Ad
The work management platform for teams
About this launch
Mayfair
The 4% APY business cash account
0
reviews
401
followers
Mayfair by
Mayfair
was hunted by
Kent Mori
in
Web App
,
Fintech
,
Tech
. Made by
Kent Mori
,
Kevin Chan
and
Matthew Eley
. Featured on November 29th, 2022.
Mayfair
is not rated yet. This is Mayfair's first launch.
Upvotes
172
Comments
14
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#10
Report