This is the latest launch from Up
See Up’s 3 previous launches →
Maybuy by Up
Ranked #9 for today
Maybuy by Up
A savings-based Buy Now, Pay Later alternative.
$5 on sign-up. • Free
•
Free
Introducing Maybuy. A feature in the Up app designed to help young Aussies buy things they actually love, with money they actually have. Say goodbye to impulse purchases.
Launched in
Fintech
,
Tech
,
Personal Finance
by
Up
About this launch
Up
Super powered banking
12
reviews
16
followers
Maybuy by Up by
Up
was hunted by
Seb Neylan
in
Fintech
,
Tech
,
Personal Finance
. Made by
Pete Johnson
,
Georgia Price-Bell
,
Michael Gall
,
Anson Parker
,
Mark Brown ☕
and
Sylvain Lafitte
. Featured on August 1st, 2022.
Up
is rated
5/5 ★
by 11 users. It first launched on October 9th, 2018.
