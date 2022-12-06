Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
mayavoz
mayavoz
PyTorch based audio enhancement toolkit
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
mayavoz is a Pytorch-based open-source toolkit for speech enhancement. It is designed to save time for audio researchers. It provides easy-to-use pre-trained audio enhancement models and facilitates highly customizable model training.
Launched in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
+1 by
mayavoz
Snowflake Startup Challenge
Ad
Pitch to Sequoia and NYSE - up to $1M in three startups
About this launch
mayavoz
PyTorch based audio enhancement toolkit.
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
mayavoz by
mayavoz
was hunted by
Shahul ES
in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
. Made by
Shahul ES
. Featured on December 7th, 2022.
mayavoz
is not rated yet. This is mayavoz's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#30
Week rank
#108
Report