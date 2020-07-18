Deals
Maximum Override
Maximum Override
Compare, copy, and paste overrides on Figma components.
User Experience
Compare objects to see what's different, then copy and paste the changes. Compare instances to their default master symbol and copy and paste the overrides, including overrides on nested instances. Great for design system or library maintainers!
40 minutes ago
Michael Daross
I'm on the Design Systems team at Vrbo, and made this to help manage our component library.
2 days ago
