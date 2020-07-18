  1. Home
Maximum Override

Compare, copy, and paste overrides on Figma components.

Compare objects to see what's different, then copy and paste the changes. Compare instances to their default master symbol and copy and paste the overrides, including overrides on nested instances. Great for design system or library maintainers!
Michael Daross
Maker
I'm on the Design Systems team at Vrbo, and made this to help manage our component library.
