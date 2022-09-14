Products
Maven
Ranked #1 for today
Maven
100+ live courses taught by experts, education reimagined
Started by co-founders of Udemy, altMBA and Venmo...
Maven offers 100+ live online courses led by experienced operators from companies like Meta, Google and Airbnb.
Supercharge your career, get promoted, or learn a life-changing skill on Maven.
Launched in
Education
,
Tech
,
Online Learning
by
Maven
About this launch
Maven
A marketplace for cohort-based courses led by experts
Maven by
Maven
was hunted by
Sharath Kuruganty
in
Education
,
Tech
,
Online Learning
. Made by
Shreyans Bhansali
,
Gagan Biyani
,
Wes Kao
,
Brandon Zhang
and
Michael Riddering
. Featured on September 15th, 2022.
Maven
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is Maven's first launch.
