Product
Maven
Maven
100+ live courses taught by experts. Education: reimagined.
Started by co-founders of Udemy, altMBA and Venmo...
Maven offers 100+ live online courses led by experienced operators from companies like Meta, Google and Airbnb.
Supercharge your career, get promoted, or learn a life-changing skill on Maven.
Launched in
Education
Tech
Online Learning
by
Maven
About this launch
Maven
A marketplace for cohort-based courses led by experts
Maven by
Maven
was hunted by
Sharath Kuruganty
in
Education
,
Tech
,
Online Learning
. Made by
Gagan Biyani
,
Shreyans Bhansali
,
Wes Kao
,
Brandon Zhang
and
Michael Riddering
. Featured on September 15th, 2022.
Maven
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Maven's first launch.
