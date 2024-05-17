Sign in
Maven
Follow interests, not influencers
Twitter cofounder Ev Williams is backing a new social network called Maven, which trades likes and follows for algorithms designed to foster serendipity and deep discussion.
Android
Social Media
by
Maven
About this launch
Maven
Follow interests, not influencers
Maven by
Maven
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Android
,
Social Media
. Made by
Sam Altman
,
Ev Williams
,
blas moros
and
Jimmy Secretan
. Featured on May 20th, 2024.
Maven
is not rated yet. This is Maven's first launch.
