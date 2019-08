A startup called Mavely that has raised $1 million says it can help DTC brands get new customers at half the price of Facebook and Instagram - and Allbirds, Brooklinen and M.Gemi are already on board

A startup called Mavely thinks it can help DTC brands address rising customer acquisition costs (CAC) on channels like Facebook while helping them grow by word-of-mouth. Mavely's pitch is that people can shop and earn commissions by sharing products with their communities on its app, while DTC brands can reach new customers.