Bryan Seok
MakerMarketer｜App_maum
Hello PH! Our team is feeling so excited to post our product here. We are a small team based in Seoul, South Korea. Through research we found out that people are more likely to be lonely as the tech develops. Due to the benefit of the internet, we are connected more than ever, but at the same time many connections are too instant. We built this app because we wanted people to have respectful and warm time on our app, and hopefully make a better tomorrow. 'Maum' means 'heart' in Korean language, The name came from our mission which is bring warmth to people. We cannot expect how the users are going to perceive and use our app as we guided, I just hope that we can just stick to our mission. The product is still an MVP, nothing much to show at the moment. Furthermore, there are already bunch of similar chatting apps out there. We still have a far way to go. And making clear difference with others would be our next step. Any opinions, feedbacks and criticism are much appreciated! We wish to hear from you. Thank you. Team Maum.
