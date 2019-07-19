Discussion
Maker
Christina Kao
Created this product based on my personal needs when traveling. I often find myself looking back at old pictures, and vaguely remembering that something funny happened but struggle to remember the details. Me and my friends who travel a lot also frequently find ourselves sharing info for places we've visited to others that want recommendations, repetitively through messages or hard to read google sheets / docs. Last but not least, I'm tired of social media, but still want a private way to document my memories and occasionally share with close family and friends. Hence Matrip! Would love to get your feedback!
