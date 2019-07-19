Log InSign up
Matrip

Tell a story with your travel memories

Matrip - organize your travel memories into nice post-trip itineraries, so next time your friends ask for recommendations, you won't need to dig through google sheets or scramble to find the links anymore.
Created this product based on my personal needs when traveling. I often find myself looking back at old pictures, and vaguely remembering that something funny happened but struggle to remember the details. Me and my friends who travel a lot also frequently find ourselves sharing info for places we've visited to others that want recommendations, repetitively through messages or hard to read google sheets / docs. Last but not least, I'm tired of social media, but still want a private way to document my memories and occasionally share with close family and friends. Hence Matrip! Would love to get your feedback!
