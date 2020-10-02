  1. Home
Education has taken a bit of a hit during the Covid crisis so we've created a series of math games for kids. They're free and online and can be found on the Wide Awake Pip website. They currently aimed at kids up to 6yrs but we'll add more content over time.
Hi Hunters - this is a product for all the parents out there struggling to keeps their kids entertained and educated during covid lockdown. Millions of children have had their education negatively impacted by the virus. And this is a small offering to help with that. These Math Games are a first draft of an online math teaching portal. We'll add more content for older age groups over time (eg, number lines, multiplication tables etc), along with sounds and probably some of the Wide Awake Pip characters. Please share with anyone you think would enjoy this. Thank you.
Andrew
@ben_wynne_simmons Hi Ben, my children are already big fans of Wide Awake Pip and they love this game! Looking forward to seeing more in the future.
