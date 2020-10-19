An online editor for Material-UI with a simple, intuitive drag & drop interface and ready-made React components. Try demo →
Hey Product Hunters! 👋 I come to you with our fourth online editor: Material-UI Builder. It is the first one that supports React export. Note: If you already use our editors, your account works here automatically (use the same login data) 🤗 Material-UI Builder features: * 100+ ready-to-use React components in two themes (drag & drop). * All Material-UI v4.11.0 settings are available with convenient pickers. * Live edit and online preview. * React codebase export. You don’t have to sign up to try the demo. I will appreciate any feedback! 🤝 See you in the comments section! Dawid PS a.k.a BONUS As mentioned earlier, you can use all our editors with the same login data, so it's worth noting that we already work on a new theme for the Tailwind Builder. It will be a free update for all our users. You can check the preview here: Metis Shuffle (Tailwind CSS theme)
Adam TrojańczykEngineer and humanist
This is so amazing. I love it!
