This is the latest launch from Tailwind CSS
See Tailwind CSS’s 5 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Material Tailwind PRO
Ranked #12 for today
Material Tailwind PRO
Tailwind CSS Premium Components Library
Visit
Upvote 15
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
💻 Material Tailwind PRO is a premium Tailwind CSS Components Library built with React and HTML to deliver unique and fully functional web projects in no time. Stunning design inspired by Google's Material Design. Get it now!
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
Tailwind CSS
About this launch
Tailwind CSS
A utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
222
reviews
901
followers
Follow for updates
Material Tailwind PRO by
Tailwind CSS
was hunted by
Sajad Ahmad Nawabi
in
Design Tools
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Sajad Ahmad Nawabi
,
Alexandru Paduraru
,
Stefan Moldovan
,
Elisa Paduraru
,
Alexandra Murtaza
and
Beniamin Marcu
. Featured on December 20th, 2022.
Tailwind CSS
is rated
5/5 ★
by 214 users. It first launched on November 1st, 2017.
Upvotes
15
Comments
3
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#47
Report