Sign in
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
MateAI
Ranked #17 for today
MateAI
Generate copy and design for your email campaigns, faster
Visit
Upvote 26
Free Options
MateAI is an AI-powered SaaS helping marketers to create email marketing campaigns in seconds.
Launched in
Email Marketing
,
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
MateAI
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Zendesk for Startups
Ad
Build a better customer experience with 6 months free.
About this launch
MateAI
Generate Copy and Design for your email campaigns, faster.
3
reviews
Follow
MateAI by
MateAI
was hunted by
Riccardo Russo
in
Email Marketing
,
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Riccardo Russo
and
Gabriele Venturi
. Featured on September 15th, 2022.
MateAI
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. This is MateAI's first launch.
Upvotes
26
Comments
7
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#106
Report