MateAI

Generate copy and design for your email campaigns, faster

MateAI is an AI-powered SaaS helping marketers to create email marketing campaigns in seconds.
Launched in Email Marketing, Marketing, Artificial Intelligence
MateAI
About this launch
MateAIGenerate Copy and Design for your email campaigns, faster.
MateAI by
MateAI
was hunted by
Riccardo Russo
in Email Marketing, Marketing, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Riccardo Russo
and
Gabriele Venturi
. Featured on September 15th, 2022.
MateAI
is rated 5/5 by 3 users. This is MateAI's first launch.
