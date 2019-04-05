Log InSign up
Mate Translate for Netflix

Learn 103 languages while watching Netflix 🎬

Click on words or select phrases in Netflix subtitles to translate and save them for learning. Export saved vocab as a CSV file or to Reji on iOS to learn with spaced repetition, practice spelling and pronunciation. In a relaxing way, yet efficiently!
Learn New Words with Favorite Netflix Series - RejiBecome fluent in Spanish after watching Narcos, in German after Dogs of Berlin, and English after Friends? Hooking way better than a boring classroom learning, right? Jokes aside, watching movies and series is a very relaxing and efficient way to virtually immerse yourself in the environment of the language you set out to learn.
Alexey ChernikovMaker@alex_chernikov · CEO at Twopeople Software
Hola language-learning hunters! We've recently released a massive update of our Mate Translate browser extensions. We're trying to make it more useful for language learners, and the Netflix subtitle translator has become the first step. With Mate, you can click on words or select phrases right in Netflix's subtitles to translate in 103 languages. You can save translations and then export them as a CSV file or to Reji (iOS). Then Reji allows you to learn vocab with spaced repetition (very efficient for memorization), practice spelling and pronunciation. It gets you quizzed on intervals to maximize retention in your memory. Which language are you learning? Is there any Netflix show you'd recommend for it?
