Mate Translate for Netflix

Click on words or select phrases in Netflix subtitles to translate and save them for learning. Export saved vocab as a CSV file or to Reji on iOS to learn with spaced repetition, practice spelling and pronunciation. In a relaxing way, yet efficiently!
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Alexey ChernikovMaker@alex_chernikov · CEO at Twopeople Software
Hola language-learning hunters! We've recently released a massive update of our Mate Translate browser extensions. We're trying to make it more useful for language learners, and the Netflix subtitle translator has become the first step. With Mate, you can click on words or select phrases right in Netflix's subtitles to translate in 103 languages. You can save translations and then export them as a CSV file or to Reji (iOS). Then Reji allows you to learn vocab with spaced repetition (very efficient for memorization), practice spelling and pronunciation. It gets you quizzed on intervals to maximize retention in your memory. Which language are you learning? Is there any Netflix show you'd recommend for it?
Upvote Share·