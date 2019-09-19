Deals
Mate 30 Pro 5G
Mate 30 Pro 5G
Huawei's newest flagship phone with 5G support
Android
Tech
The breakthrough of visual boundaries, the exploration of photography and videography, the liberation of power and speed, and the innovation of interaction are now ready to be discovered.
Featured
an hour ago
Huawei announces flagship Mate 30 Pro under cloud of Google uncertainty
After a week that saw renders, photographs, and even a couple of hands-on video reveals much about Huawei's latest flagship phones ahead of their announcement, the Mate 30 series is now official, starting with the Mate 30 Pro and the Mate 30.
Huawei confirms the new Mate 30 Pro won't come with Google's Android apps
Huawei has just announced its latest Mate 30 Pro handset, but the company might find it difficult to sell the device in Europe. The Chinese phone maker was placed on the US entity list earlier this year, preventing any US companies from doing business with Huawei.
Discussion
No reviews yet
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Woah that is one camera! Quit a bit more impressed with the look of these as opposed to the recent apple launches
an hour ago
