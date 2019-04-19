1-on-1 virtual cannabis smoke sessions from your mobile browser 📱🍃💨
Support Browsers: IOS Safari, Android Browser
Nick EdwardsMaker@niclaflair · Founder @ Matchsum
Hello, 420 friendly product hunters! This idea originally came to me while I was smoking alone watching Weedtubers on YouTube. It got to the point where in my head I said to myself "Damn I wish I had a buddy like this to smoke with!". Then all of a sudden them creative juices got to flowing and now here it is! I partially built this website using no-code software. Currently, it is only available on IOS Safari and Android browsers so please stay tuned with more updates & added features! My mission for Matchsum is to put the 21st-century social into cannabis. To help reduce antisocial behavior and depression amongst the cannabis community and to create a diverse community where all backgrounds have a buddy to smoke with. Happy 420! 💨🤯
